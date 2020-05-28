

ROUND ROCK (dpa-AFX) - Dell Inc. (DELL) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $143 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $293 million, or $0.38 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Dell Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 billion or $1.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.2% to $21.95 billion from $21.99 billion last year.



Dell Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.02 Bln. vs. $1.10 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.34 vs. $1.45 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.01 -Revenue (Q1): $21.95 Bln vs. $21.99 Bln last year.



