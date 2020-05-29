

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) lowered its financial outlook for the full year 2021 due to the negative impact of coronavirus pandemic.



Looking forward, the cloud-based enterprise software marker now expects adjusted earnings of $2.93 to $2.95 per share and revenues of about $20.0 billion. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $3.10 per share and revenues of $20.77 billion for the period.



Previously, for the full year 2021, the company expected revenues of $21.0 billion to $21.1 billion and adjusted earnings of $3.16 to $3.18 per share.



For the second quarter, Salesforce expects adjusted earnings of $0.66 to $0.67 per share and revenues of $4.89 billion to $4.90 billion.



Salesforce.com's first-quarter profit plunged to $99 million or $0.11 per share from $392 million or $0.49 per share last year.



On an adjusted basis, earnings were $641 million or $0.70 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share.



Revenue for the quarter rose 30.2% to $4.87 billion from $3.74 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $4.85 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

