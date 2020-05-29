

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Japan came in at a seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in April, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Friday.



That was beneath expectations for 2.7 percent but was up from 2.5 percent in March.



The jobs to applicant ratio fell to 1.32, missing forecasts for 1.33 and down from 1.39 in the previous month.



The number of employed persons in April was 66.28 million, a decrease of 800,000 from the previous year. The number of unemployed persons in April was 1.89 million, an increase of 130,000 from a year earlier.



