

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Cisco (CSCO) said that it plans to buy privately held ThousandEyes Inc., a security-software company headquartered in San Francisco, CA. The company did not disclose the purchase price.



Cisco said it will incorporate ThousandEyes' capabilities across Cisco's core Enterprise Networking and Cloud, and AppDynamics portfolios to enhance visibility across the enterprise, internet and the cloud.



Cisco expects to close the deal before the end of its first-quarter. ThousandEyes will join Cisco's newly-formed Networking Services business unit, reporting to Todd Nightingale.



As part of the Networking Services business unit, ThousandEyes CEO and co-founder Mohit Lad will take on the role of GM of ThousandEyes, and Co-Founder, CTO Ricardo Oliveira will continue to drive ThousandEyes product vision and innovation strategy.



