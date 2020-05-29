

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche (RHHBY) said that its phase III ALEX study showed an increased five-year survival rate with Alecensa, compared with crizotinib, in people living with anaplastic lymphoma kinase or ALK-positive non-small cell lung cancer or NSCLC.



The company said the data confirmed the longer-term efficacy of Alecensa already demonstrated across three phase III clinical trials.



The updated results from the ALEX study show a five-year survival rate of 62.5% in the Alecensa treatment group, compared to 45.5% with crizotinib.



The safety profile of Alecensa remains favourable and consistent with previous data, with no new safety signals identified, the company said.



