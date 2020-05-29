

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open lower on Friday as investors await U.S. President Donald Trump's response to China's push for tighter security controls on Hong Kong.



Trump will hold a press conference about China later today amid soaring tensions between the two powers after China's parliament approved a decision to go forward with national security legislation on Hong Kong to tackle secession. The controversial security law undermines the city's reputation as a financial hub with substantial autonomy.



Asian markets are trading mostly lower amid worries about rising U.S.-China tensions. Weak economic data from Japan also added to the downbeat sentiment.



The dollar index slipped while gold ticked up on safe-haven demand. Oil prices fell over 1 percent on data showing that U.S. crude oil and distillate inventories rose sharply last week.



In economic releases, flash consumer price data from euro area and retail sales figures from Germany are due later in the session, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



The U.K. car production was the lowest since the Second World War as factories were closed in April amid coronavirus pandemic, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said earlier today. Car production declined 99.7 percent on a yearly basis in April.



U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end lower overnight amid speculation that Trump may impose mild new sanctions on visas and Chinese access to the global financial system.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.6 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dropped half a percent and the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent.



European markets extended gains for the fourth day running on Thursday, with growing enthusiasm over the resumption of economic activity, the recently proposed EU stimulus package and fairly encouraging jobless claims data from the U.S. helping underpin sentiment.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.6 percent. The German DAX advanced 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 index surged 1.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 1.2 percent.



