

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Wipro Limited (WIT), an information technology, consulting and business process services company, said Friday that it has appointed Thierry Delaporte as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, effective July 6, 2020. He will be based in Paris and report to Chairman Rishad Premji.



Most recently, Thierry Delaporte was the Chief Operating Officer of Capgemini Group and a member of its Group Executive Board. During his twenty-five year career with Capgemini, he held several leadership roles including that of Chief Executive Officer of the Global Financial Services Strategic Business Unit, and head of all global service lines.



Wipro also said that Abidali Neemuchwala will relinquish his position as Chief Executive Officer and MD on June 1. The company's founder Azim Premji's son Rishad Premji will oversee the day to day operations of the company until July 5.



In addition, Wipro noted that it appointed Deepak Satwalekar to its Board for five years effective July 1, 2020, subject to the approval of the shareholders. Deepak will serve as an Independent Director on the Board.



