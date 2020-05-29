

BAD HOMBURG VOR DER HOEHE (dpa-AFX) - Fresenius Helios agreed to buy the Malteser Hospital in the western German city of Bonn. The 400-bed acute care hospital, with about 750 employees, treats about 13,000 patients annually. Its sales last year were about 66 million euros. The company did not disclose the purchase price.



Fresenius Helios will acquire two medical centers and a pharmacy with attached logistics center.



Fresenius Helios expects the acquisition to close in the third quarter of this year.



The seller is the Malteser humanitarian aid group. The acquisition will be accretive to Group earnings starting in 2021, Fresenius said.



