

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's trade deficit widened in April, as exports declined faster than imports, data from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed on Friday.



The trade deficit increased to $4.56 billion in April from $2.73 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was $5.4 billion.



Exports declined 41.4 percent annually in April, and imports declined 25.0 percent.



On a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis, exports declined by 31.9 percent in April, and imports fell 27.9 percent from the previous month.



Calendar adjusted exports decreased 41.4 percent and imports declined by 25.1 percent, from a year ago.



