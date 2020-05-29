

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's producer prices continued to declined for the eleventh straight month in April, due to the effects of Covid-19 crisis, figures from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The producer price index declined 2.4 percent year-on-year in April, following a 1.5 percent fall in March.



The decline in producer prices was mainly driven by a fall in energy prices and intermediate goods by 8.8 percent and 2.4 percent, respectively.



Meanwhile, prices for capital goods rose 0.9 percent in April and those for consumer goods increased 1.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices fell 0.8 percent in April, following a 0.9 percent decrease in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

