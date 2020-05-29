

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased in May, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.9 percent year-on-year in May, after a 3.4 percent increase in April. Economists had forecast a 3.4 percent rise.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 8.0 percent annually in May and those of electricity, gas and other fuels rose by 5.2 percent.



Meanwhile, prices of fuels for transport declined 23.4 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices decreased 0.2 percent in May.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

