

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's trade balance registered a surplus in April, as imports declined faster than exports, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



The trade surplus increased to SEK 7.6 billion in April versus a deficit of SEK 0.1 billion in the same month last year. In March, the trade deficit was SEK 5.2 billion.



On an annual basis, exports declined 17 percent in April and imports decreased 23.0 percent.



The non-EU trade balance showed a surplus of SEK 19.4 billion in April, while the trade balance with EU revealed a deficit of SEK 11.8 billion.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus increased to SEK 5.5 billion in April, compared with a surplus of SEK 5.4 billion in the previous month. In February, the trade surplus was SEK 5.0 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de