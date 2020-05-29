

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a week's lull in the number of people getting infected from coronavirus in the United States, the daily infection rate has climbed back to above 20,000.



With 23051 new cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 1,721,926 as of John Hopkins University's 6:00 a.m. ET update Friday.This is 4374 more cases than what was reported in the previous day.



With 1216 additional deaths reporting, the total number of deaths in the country rose to 101,621.



In New York and New Jersey, the two hardest-hit U.S. states, falling numbers offered glimmer of hope, while in many other states infections and deaths are rising.



In New York, which is the epicenter of the country's outbreak, more than 366,000 cases have been reported and 29,529 people have died so far.



A total of 11409 deaths and 157,185 infections have been reported so far in New Jersey, the second worst-affected state.



Michigan (5372 deaths, 56014 infections), Massachusetts (6640 deaths, 94895 infections), Louisiana (2741 deaths, 38802 infections), Illinois (5186 deaths, 115833 infections), Pennsylvania (5373 deaths, 74220 infections), California (3993 deaths, 103936 infections), Connecticut (3826 deaths, 41559 infections), Texas (1611 deaths, 60416 infections), Georgia (1973 deaths, 45266 infections), Maryland (2428 deaths, 49709 infections), Florida (2364 deaths, 53285 infections), Indiana (2068 deaths, 33068 infections), Ohio (2098 deaths, 33915 infections) and Colorado (1421 deaths, 25107 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Democrats alleged that their Republican counterparts put them at risk by hiding their member's positive covid-19 test results while the GOP cadres were warned to quarantine.



The C.D.C. is suggesting changes that would radically alter how America goes to work.



In coronavirus-related news Outside America, India's total cases and deaths have overtaken China, and Moscow's revised official COVID-19 death rate for April more than doubled from the Russian capital's initial tally.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de