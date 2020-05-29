

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Comcast Corp. (CMCSA), Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) and ViacomCBS (VIAC; VIACA) have entered into an agreement to take equal ownership of Blockgraph, a software platform designed to create a more secure way to use aggregated and anonymized data and share information. The joint venture is focused on ushering in a new way of using audience data for advanced TV and premium video advertising.



Blockgraph was launched in 2017 and incubated to date within Comcast Advertising's technology unit, FreeWheel. Jason Manningham, previously general manager of Blockgraph under FreeWheel, will now lead the new joint venture as chief executive officer.



