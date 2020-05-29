

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Biopharmaceutical company Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) and Icagen, a Ligand Company, announced Friday the expansion of Icagen's license agreement with Swiss drug maker Roche Group (RHHBY) to develop and commercialize small molecule ion channel modulators for the treatment of neurological disorders, by adding a second program to the agreement.



The new program incorporates Icagen's ion channel technology and expertise and is directed at a specific novel ion channel target relevant to neurodegenerative disease. The new program is in addition to ongoing work on another novel CNS target.



'Icagen's collaboration with Roche was a key value-driver in the acquisition of the Icagen business, and we are very pleased to see this expansion and extension of the relationship,' said John Higgins, Ligand CEO.



Under the terms of the license agreement, Roche made a cash upfront payment and will provide research funding to Icagen. In addition, Icagen is eligible to potentially receive development and commercial milestone payments of up to $274 million and royalty payments should a drug be commercialized from any of the collaboration's programs.



Icagen will be responsible for most preclinical activities up to lead optimization with both Icagen and Roche applying resources to identify candidates for entry into IND-enabling studies. Roche will be responsible for the further development and commercialization of the program.



