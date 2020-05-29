

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo Company said that Results from the ongoing Phase II DESTINY-CRC01 trial showed the companies's ENHERTU demonstrated clinically meaningful activity in patients with HER2-positive unresectable and/or metastatic colorectal cancer who received at least two prior lines of standard treatment.



Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer and second most common cause of cancer death globally.



The primary endpoint of confirmed objective response rate (ORR), assessed by independent central review, showed 45.3% of patients with HER2-positive (defined as IHC3+ or IHC2+/ISH+) advanced colorectal cancer treated with ENHERTU monotherapy (6.4mg/kg) achieved a tumor response.



A disease control rate (DCR) of 83.0% was observed with a median progression-free survival (PFS) of 6.9 months. Median duration of response and overall survival had not yet been reached at the time of data cut-off.



