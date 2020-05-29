

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer prices in fell in May, after stagnating in the previous month, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Friday.



The consumer price index fell 0.1 percent year-on-year in May, after remaining unchanged in April. This was in line with economists' expectation.



The core inflation excluding prices of energy and unprocessed food increased to 0.9 percent in May from 0.8 percent in the preceding month.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices fell 0.1 percent in May.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.2 percent annually in May and declined 0.2 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de