

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) are up over 200% in Friday's trading, following its partner MicroSafe Group winning regulatory approval for Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer for use against SARS-CoV-2 in Australia.



Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn Technology.



Claims that a disinfectant has a virucidal effect must be expressly permitted by the Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration before being used in consumer advertising (including on the label) in Australia, noted the Company.



Safa Qadumi, Founder and CEO of the MicroSafe Group Dubai, said, We have been fighting global pandemics for nearly 20 years with our safe and non-toxic Microcyn based disinfectant and we are very pleased with the test results and subsequent approval of the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) label claim for our Nanocyn disinfectant in Australia. The label claim comes with a 30 second virucidal kill time on hard surfaces, a landmark kill time for a non-toxic disinfectant.'



SNOA is currently up 231.42% at $17.92.



