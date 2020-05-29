

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis's gene-therapy arm AveXis will begin manufacturing a gene-based coronavirus vaccine this month. The vaccine being developed by scientists at Massachusetts Eye and Ear hospital, Massachusetts General and the University of Pennsylvania.



As per a deal with Massachusetts researchers, AveXis will contributing its technology, expertise and supply chain at no cost to supply the AAV vaccine for COVID clinical trials scheduled to begin in the second half of 2020.



'.....we are pleased to lend our unparalleled manufacturing expertise, technology and supply chain to produce a COVID vaccine for use in clinical trials.,' said Dave Lennon, president of AveXis.



No vaccine has been proven effective against Covid-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.



