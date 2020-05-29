

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Friday as an escalation in U.S.-China tensions rendered the mood negative, prompting investors to press sales at several counters.



A sharp fall in the reading of Switzerland's leading economic indicator hurt as well.



According to the data released today, Switzerland's leading KOF economic barometer came with a reading of 53.2 in May of 2020 from a downwardly revised 59.7 in the previous month. It was well below market forecasts of a score of 70, and is the lowest reading on record.



The benchmark SMI ended down 94.54 points, or 0.95%, at 9,831.49, slightly off the day's low of 9,823.73.



Bank stocks drifted lower after a U.S. judge gave a verdict that institutional investors can pursue much of their lawsuit accusing 15 major banks of rigging prices in the $6.6 trillion-a-day forex market. UBS and Credit Suisse are among the banks alleged to have been involved in price rigging.



Credit Suisse tumbled nearly 4%. Swiss Life Holding, Swiss Re and Swatch Group lost 2 to 2.4%, while Adecco and Sika ended lower by nearly 2%.



Richemont, ABB, UBS Group and Roche Holding shed 1.5 to 1.8%, while Novartis declined 0.74%.



Alcon and Swisscom moved up 1.4% and 1.2%, respectively.



In the midcap space, AMS lost about 4.8% and Dufry declined 4.4%. Clariant ended 3% down, while Helvetia, Kuehne & Nagel, Vifor Pharma, Swiss Prime Site and Bucher Industries lost 2.4 to 2.6%.



BB Biotech, Straumann Holding, OC Oerlikon Corp and Julius Baer also declined sharply.



Among the other major markets in Europe, Germany, France and the U.K. ended sharply lower. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 declined 2.29%, Germany's DAX slid 1.65% and France's CAC 40 shed 1.59%. The pan European Stoxx 600 ended down 1.44%.



The mood was bearish right through the session, with markets awaiting U.S. President Donald Trump's press conference, due later in the day.



It is feared that Trump may impose sanctions on China, condemning Beijing's approval of a controversial security law on Hong Kong that could dramatically erode the special administrative region's autonomy.



Trump has also been blaming China for the coronavirus pandemic, leading to tensions between the worlds two largest economies.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de