

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - All-industry capital expenditures were up 4.3 percent on year in the first quarter of 2020, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - coming in at 16.352 trillion yen.



That follows the 3.5 percent annual decline in the three months prior.



On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, overall capex was up 6.7 percent - while capex excluding software gained 7.2 percent.



Sales for all industries fell 3.5 percent on year but gained 1.9 percent on quarter, while ordinary profits plummeted 32.0 percent on year and 11.6 percent on quarter. Operating profits tumbled an annual 33.9 percent and 9.5 percent on quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

