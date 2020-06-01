

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The manufacturing sector in Japan continued to contract in May, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from Jibun Bank revealed on Monday with a manufacturing PMI score of 38.4.



That's down from 41.9 in April, and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



Individually, production fell at a sharper rate as COVID-19 disruption continued.



New orders plummeted to an extent not seen since the global financial crisis, while supplier delivery times lengthened sharply one again.



