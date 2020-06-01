

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:45 am ET Monday, Italy's factory PMI data is due. Final PMI survey data is due from France at 3.50 and Germany's PMI at 3.55 am ET, respectively. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit publishes euro area final PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro held steady against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1136 against the greenback, 119.77 against the yen, 1.0693 against the franc and 0.8975 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de