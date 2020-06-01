

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical devices company Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Monday the U.S. launch of the DIRECTSENSE Technology, a tool for monitoring the effect of radiofrequency or RF energy delivery during cardiac ablation procedures.



The Technology, which received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in April, is available on the RHYTHMIA Hdx Mapping System. According to the company, it is the only tool to monitor changes in local impedance - electrical resistance - around the tip of the INTELLANAV MiFi Open-Irrigated or OI ablation catheter. This offers physicians an additional measurement of therapy effect during an ablation.



Ablation is a treatment option for patients with cardiac arrhythmias in which physicians use a catheter to create lesions and destroy heart tissue that causes abnormal rhythms.



Boston Scientific said its new Technology provides data on the impedance around the catheter tip to measure the ability of the tissue to respond to radiofrequency energy before physicians deliver therapy.



David Callans, professor of medicine at the Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania - the first center to use the new technology in the U.S., said, 'Unlike existing products on the market, the DIRECTSENSE Technology assists physicians in evaluating pre-ablation tissue health, while supporting better clinical understanding of how they are influencing that tissue to guide minimal, predictable ablation during a procedure.'



