

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump spent Sunday out of sight, reportedly in an underground, presidential bunker in White House as violent protests raged outside over the death of George Floyd in police custody.



However, the White House has scheduled two meetings chaired by Trump at the Oval Office and Situation Room for Monday morning.



On Friday night, when protesters gathered outside the White House in outrage, the Secret Service had briefly rushed Trump to the bunker, used in the past during terrorist attacks, reports said.



On the sixth night of protests sparked by the death of Floyd, demonstrators pelted stones and water bottles at riot officers, set off fireworks, and burned barricades and a car near Lafayette Square near the White House.



The 46-year-old black man died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, 44, was fired from service. Charged with murder, he will appear in court on Monday.



Floyd's death has sparked outrage and protests in Minneapolis and across the United States, prompting the National Guard to be deployed in more than a dozen states.



Mayors of nearly 40 cities have declared states of disaster and curfews.



Trump said on Twitter that most of the rioters in Minneapolis were from out of state. They are harming businesses (especially African American small businesses), homes, and the community of good, hardworking Minneapolis residents, he added.



Riot police fired tear gas and pepper bullets to try to disperse the protesters who set police vehicles on fire and looted shops in New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and Los Angeles.



'I can't breathe!' chanted demonstrators, quoting from George Floyd's final words as he lay dying under the weight of the police officer.



BBC reported that the country is witnessing the most widespread racial turbulence and civil unrest since the assassination of Martin Luther King.



