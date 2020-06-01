

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - BCE Inc. (BCE, BCE.TO) agreed to sell 25 data centres at 13 sites to Equinix Inc. (EQIX) in an all-cash transaction valued at C$1.04 billion.



Equinix will acquire 13 sites representing 25 Bell data centre facilities in 8 cities across Canada.



Bell will continue to own and operate 5 other data centres that are located in its network central offices in Calgary, Halifax, Saint John, St. John's and Toronto.



The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2020.



As part of the transaction, Bell Business Markets becomes the first Equinix Platinum Partner in Canada, which will provide Bell enterprise clients with full access to the international scale of Equinix's advanced integrated network and cloud solutions.



