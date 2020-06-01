

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's industrial production declined for the second straight month in April, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



Industrial production fell 25.9 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 6.8 percent decrease in March. Output fell for the second month in a row.



Manufacturing output declined 29.0 percent on a yearly basis in April, following a 10.2 percent drop in the previous month.



Energy output declined 12.0 percent annually in April. Production of intermediate and investment goods decreased by 21.0 percent and 43.7 percent, respectively.



On a monthly basis, industrial production fell 18.2 percent in April, following an 8.0 percent decline in the preceding month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

