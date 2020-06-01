

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cigna (CI) said the company has decided to eliminate cost-sharing for all primary care, specialty care and behavioral health care in-office or tele health visits for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 care. The expansion applies to all U.S. customers enrolled in Cigna's Medicare Advantage and Individual and Family Plans. Additionally, Cigna is making enhancements to its Medicare Advantage meal plan benefits.



For Cigna's Medicare Advantage customers, the cost share measures, benefits extensions and policy changes will be in effect through the end of December 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CIGNA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de