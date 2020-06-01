

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) announced appointment of Paolo Carmassi as Chief Executive Officer of Comau. Alessandro Nasi will become Comau's Chairman. The new leadership was named at Comau in preparation for its future as a publicly-listed company.



For the past four years, Carmassi has led Malvern Panalytical Ltd., a major provider of scientific instrumentation for materials analysis. Previously, he was head of the Aerospace business in EMEA for Honeywell, where he spent 23 years holding a series of positions of increasing leadership responsibility, in both the automotive and aerospace sectors.



Headquartered in Turin, Italy, Comau provides joining, assembly and machining solutions for both traditional and electric vehicles, and robotized manufacturing including wearable robotics.



The company also offers specialist project management and consultancy services, maintenance and training, and operates through an international network of 7 centers, 5 digital hubs, 8 production plants, employing over 9,000 people in 14 countries.



