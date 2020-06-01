

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - U.S. construction spending for April and ISM manufacturing index for May are set for release at 10:00 am ET Monday. Ahead of the data, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback rose against the franc and the euro, it held steady against the pound and the yen.



The greenback was worth 107.69 against the yen, 1.1122 against the euro, 0.9616 against the franc and 1.2421 against the pound as of 9:55 am ET.



