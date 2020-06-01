

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - From a recent peak of 1379 recorded on May 27, the daily coronavirus death rate in the United States continued to show a downward trend.



With 605 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 104683 as of John Hopkins University's 11:00 a.m. ET update Monday.



However, there is not much difference in the number of new infections.



With 21703 additional cases reporting, the total number of infections in the country rose to 1,790,191.



The number of states where COVID-19 deaths crossed 1000 has risen to 19.



New York (29784 deaths, 370770 infections), New Jersey (11698 deaths, 160445 infections), (Michigan (5491 deaths, 57397 infections), Massachusetts (6846 deaths, 96965 infections), Louisiana (2791 deaths, 39916 infections), Illinois (5390 deaths, 120260 infections), Pennsylvania (5555 deaths, 76129 infections), California (4172 deaths, 111921 infections), Connecticut (3944 deaths, 42201 infections), Texas (1675 deaths, 64652 infections), Georgia (2053 deaths, 47063 infections), Virginia (1375 deaths, 44607 infections), Maryland (2532 deaths, 52778 infections), Florida (2451 deaths, 56163 infections), Indiana (2134 deaths, 34574 infections), Ohio (2155 deaths, 35513 infections), Colorado (1445 deaths, 26364 infections), Minnesota (1050 deaths, 24850 infections), and Washington (1118 deaths, 21702 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



Meanwhile, civil unrest that is raging across the nation over the death of George Floyd is raising fears of new coronavirus infections.



The country's top health officials expressed concern that the large gatherings will spark new coronavirus outbreaks.



Globally, there have been more than 6.2 million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 372,000 deaths linked to the deadly disease as of Monday.



