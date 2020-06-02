

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union co. (WU) has offered to buy MoneyGram International Inc (MGI), Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The possible deal could bring together two of the largest U.S. providers of money-transfer services.



But no decision has been made and Western Union could opt to proceed without a deal, the report said.



The business has been in decline as more people use online payments.



MGI closed Monday regular trading at $2.59, up $0.15 or 6.15 percent. In the after-hours, the stock further gained $0.82 or 31.66 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

