

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rallied on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session after U.S. manufacturing data released overnight suggested the worst of the sector's virus-related slump may be over.



Hopes for economic recovery amid easing of lockdowns across the world also bolstered expectations for a rebound in corporate earnings growth.



Investors brushed off worries over unrest in the U.S., with President Donald Trump threatening to call out the military to halt protests over the death of a black man in police custody.



The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 100 points, or 2.11 percent, to 4,863 after rising 1.4 percent in the previous session.



Automakers were moving higher, with Renault and Peugeot rising over 4 percent.



Carrefour was little changed. The supermarket group has agreed to buy Wellcome Taiwan from Dairy Farm International Holdings Ltd., making it the number two player in Taiwan's convenience stores market.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de