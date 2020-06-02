

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL):



-Earnings: -$161.93 million in Q3 vs. $50.41 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$6.81 in Q3 vs. $2.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$42.97 million or -$1.81 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$2.20 per share -Revenue: $432.54 million in Q3 vs. $739.60 million in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CRACKER BARREL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de