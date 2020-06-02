

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Though the threat of the coronavirus pandemic is continuing reopening of states and revival of the economy is adding hope to investors.



Demonstrations and clashes in response to the death of George Floyd. President has warned of military action to contain violence.



There is no announcement of major U.S. economic data on Tuesday. The monthly jobs report is scheduled for Friday. Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggested a positive open.



Asian shares finished higher, while European shares are trading higher.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were up 119.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 12.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were gaining 32.50 points. The U.S. major averages ended the day off their highs of the session but still firmly in positive territory on Monday. The Dow climbed 91.91 points or 0.4 percent to 25,475.02, the Nasdaq advanced 62.18 points or 0.7 percent to 9,552.05 and the S&P 500 rose 11.42 points or 0.4 percent to 3,055.73.



On the economic front, the Redbook data for the week will be issued at 8.55 am ET. In the prior week, the Stores Sales were down 5.5 percent. Eight-week Treasury Bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on hopes of economic recovery. China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 0.2 percent to 2,921.40. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 1.11 percent 23,995.94 even as data showed a continued slump in retail sales in April. Japanese shares hit a more than three-month high. The Nikkei average rallied 263.22 points, or 1.19 percent, to 22,325.61. The broader Topix index closed 1.21 percent higher at 1,587.68, with industrial and technology companies leading the surge.



Australian markets closed higher. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index edged up 15.90 points, or 0.27 percent, to 5,835.10.



European shares are trading higher. CAC 40 of France is gaining 99.05 points or 2.06 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 433.89 points or 3.75 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 63.82 points or 1.02 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 93.35 points or 0.95 percent. Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is adding 2.52 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

