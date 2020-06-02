

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monday, the United States recorded its lowest daily coronavirus death toll in two months.



With 478 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 105147 as of John Hopkins University's 9:00 a.m. ET update Monday. The last time a figure less than this was reported on March 29.



Also, there was a drastic fall in the number of new infections from the previous day.



With 16070 additional cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 1,811,277. This is 5000 less than the number of new cases emerged in the country in the previous day.



New York (29917 deaths, 371711 infections), New Jersey (11723 deaths, 160918 infections), (Michigan (5516 deaths, 57532 infections), Massachusetts (7035 deaths, 100805 infections), Louisiana (2801 deaths, 40341 infections), Illinois (5412 deaths, 121234 infections), Pennsylvania (5567 deaths, 76646 infections), California (4220 deaths, 114993 infections), Connecticut (3970 deaths, 42740 infections), Texas (1683 deaths, 65593 infections), Georgia (2089 deaths, 47899 infections), Virginia (1392 deaths, 45398 infections), Maryland (2552 deaths, 53327 infections), Florida (2460 deaths, 56830 infections), Indiana (2143 deaths, 34830 infections), Ohio (2207 deaths, 35984 infections), Colorado (1458 deaths, 26563 infections), Minnesota (1060 deaths, 25208 infections), and Washington (1123 deaths, 21977 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



While coronavirus cases fell in the Northeast, infections are reportedly flaring up in rural parts of Southern states like Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. Hospitalizations are on the rise in the Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Minnesota.



In coronavirus related developments in other parts of the country, Michigan lifted its stay-at-home order. Outdoor gathering restrictions were relaxed to groups of up to 100 people. Restaurants are allowed to open while maintaining social distancing.



Even as not much improvement seen in Mississippi, Governor Tate Reeves announced that all businesses could reopen and that there will be no travel restrictions.



The Congressional Budget Office projected that the pandemic would cost the U.S. economy $7.9 trillion over the next decade.



The virus kills black Americans at a higher rate than whites, data shows.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de