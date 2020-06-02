

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Despite growing unrest in the U.S. over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man last Friday, and continued concerns about U.S.-China tensions over the Hong Kong issue, European markets closed higher on Tuesday as optimism about recovery pushed up stock prices.



Amid hopes of economic recovery following reopening of businesses across several parts of Europe and across the globe, investors picked up stocks from across various sectors today.



In Germany, the government is set to announce a second stimulus package worth €100 billion to support the economy.



Investors were looking ahead to the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting, scheduled to take place on Thursday. The ECB is widely expected to extend its asset-buying programme.



The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 1.57%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed up 0.87%, while Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 surged up 3.75% and 2.02%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI advanced 1.22%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Greece, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden closed stronger by 1 to 3%.



Finland, Ireland and Turkey closed modestly higher, while Denmark and Poland ended flat.



In the U.K. market, where reports that the country's finance minister was considering national insurance holidays for companies as part of a stimulus package helped lift sentiment.



Meggitt, the top gainer in the FTSE 100 index, surged up 9.3%. British Land Company shares gained nearly 8.5%, and Land Securities moved up 6%.



BP, Royal Bank, Compass Group, Hiscox, Rolls-Royce Holdings, Smiths, Burberry Group, BHP Group, Anglo American, IAG, Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Dutch Shell an Johnson Matthey gained 3 to 6%.



Among other big gainers, shares of property developer Hammerson zoomed nearly 35% after the company announced that its sites will reopen from June 15.



On the other hand, Hargreaves Lansdown, Hikma Pharmaceutical, Ocado Group and Fresnillo declined sharply.



In Germany, Daimler rallied nearly 8%. BASF, Thyssenkrupp, Volkswagen, Covestro, Munich RE, Deutsche Bank, BMW, Deutsche Post, HeidelbergCement and Allianz gained 5 to 7%.



In the French market, stocks gained despite comments from the country's finance minister Le Maire that the economy may see an 11% contraction this year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.



Unibail Rodamco topped the list of gainers among CAC 40 stocks, rising as much as 10%. Airbus gained 7.2% and Safran surged up nearly 6%.



Saint Gobain, Vivendi, Sodexo, Veolia, Technip, ArcelorMittal, Societe Generale, Publicis Groupe, Valeo and BNP Paribas gained 3 to 5%.



In economic news, the UK house prices declined at the fastest pace since 2009 as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic filtered through the property market, data from the Nationwide Building Society showed.



House prices fell 1.7% month-on-month in May, in contrast to a 0.9% rise in April. This was the biggest fall since February 2009. Economists had forecast a fall of 1%. On a yearly basis, house prices grew 1.8% in May, much slower than the 3.7% rise in April and economists' forecast of 2.8% increase.



UK mortgage approvals declined sharply in April, plunging to 15,848 from 56,136 a month earlier, data from the Bank of England showed. Approvals were forecast to fall to 23,780. Overall lending to individuals declined GBP 6.9 billion versus GBP 1 billion rise in March.



Consumer credit declined GBP 7.4 billion versus a fall of GBP 3.8 billion in the previous month, data showed.



Switzerland's retail sales declined at a faster rate in April, amid the Covid-19 outbreak, data from the Federal Statistical Office showed. Retail sales declined a working-day adjusted 19.9% year-on-year in April, following a 5.8% fall in March.



