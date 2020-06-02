

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC):



-Earnings: -$5.89 million in Q4 vs. -$8.35 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.27 in Q4 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Superconductor Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$5.12 million or -$0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.24 per share -Revenue: $18.14 million in Q4 vs. $14.59 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $18 - $20 Mln



