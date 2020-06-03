

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. GDP is expected to fall 0.3 percent on quarter and rise 1.4 percent on year after adding 0.5 percent on quarter and 2.2 percent on year.



Australia also will see May results for the Performance of Construction Index from the Australian Industry Group; in April, the index score was 21.6.



Hong Kong and Singapore will see May results for their business PMI scores from IHS Markit; in April, their scores were 36.9 and 28.1, respectively.



Japan will see final May results for its services and composite indexes from Jibun Bank. The services index is tipped to see a score of 25.3, up from 21.5. The composite is called at 27.4, up from 25.8.



China will see May figures for its services and composite PMIs from Caixin; in April, their scores were 44.4 and 47.6, respectively.



Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Wednesday in observance of the queen's birthday and will reopen on Thursday.



