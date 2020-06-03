

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported that its total sales for the month of May was 57,619 units, a 13% decrease from May 2019. But, Retail sales grew 5% despite the COVID-19 pandemic.



Fleet sales were down 79% and represented 5% of total volume.



Hyundai said its monthly sales results were significantly better than industry predictions that forecasted a 33% decline in May.



Hyundai sold 54,719 retail units in May, a substantial increase of 80% compared with the prior month, April 2020. Hyundai's SUVs represented 71% of the total retail mix, an all-time high.



Tucson set an all-time monthly retail sales record, selling nearly 15,000 units for an increase of 23%.



Santa Fe retail sales were up 1% and Palisade established a new overall and retail monthly sales record.



Toyota reportedly said that its monthly total vehicle sales in U.S. declined 25.7% from last year.



Separately, American Honda reported that its total sales for the month decreased 16.9 percent to 120,977 units from 145,532 units last year.



American Honda's total car sales for the month also decreased 24.6 percent to 51,169 units from the prior year. Total Truck sales declined 10.1 percent year-over-year to 69,808 units.



Meanwhile, Kia Motors America reported sales of 45,817 vehicles in May, compared to 60,062 vehicles last year. The company noted that demand for Kia's lineup of capable SUVs remained strong as Sportage and Sorento topped the sales chart and the all-new Seltos SUV delivered its best performance since going on sale in January.



General Motors, Ford Motor and other major automakers in recent years changed to quarterly sales reports from monthly reports.



