

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Lupin said that it has reached distribution agreements with three companies for its orphan drug NaMuscla or mexiletine.



Exeltis Healthcare S.L, Cresco Pharma B.V and Macure Pharma ApS will commercialize NaMuscula for the symptomatic treatment of myotonia in adults with non-dystrophic myotonic or NDM disorders in certain EU territories. NaMuscula is the first and only licensed product for this indication.



As per the agreements, Exeltis Healthcare S.L will commercialize NaMuscla in Spain and Portugal, Cresco Pharma B.V will commercialize NaMuscla in the Netherlands and Macure Pharma ApS in the Nordic countries.



Lupin will continue commercialization of NaMuscula in Germany and UK and will launch the product in Austria and France later this year.



Non-dystrophic myotonic disorders are a group of rare, inherited neuromuscular disorders which cause the inability to relax muscles following voluntary contraction. NaMuscla reduces myotonia symptoms in adult patients, resulting in a significant improvement in patient quality-of-life and other functional and clinical outcomes.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

LUPIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de