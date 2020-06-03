

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Services PMI data from Italy and France are due at 3:45 am and 3:50 am ET Wednesday, respectively. German final composite PMI and unemployment data will be released at 3:55 am ET. At 4.00 am ET, IHS Markit is scheduled to issue Eurozone composite PMI data.



Ahead of the data, the euro firmed against its major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.1213 against the greenback, 121.94 against the yen, 1.0791 against the franc and 0.8911 against the pound as of 3:40 am ET.



