

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German unemployment increased more than expected in May amid coronavirus pandemic, data from the Federal Labor Agency showed on Wednesday.



The number of people out of work increased by 238,000 from the previous month to 2.875 million in May. Economists had forecast an increase of 200,000.



The jobless rate rose to 6.3 percent in May from 5.8 percent a month ago. This was also above economists' forecast of 6.2 percent.



The labour market remains under a lot of pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic, Labour Office head Detlef Scheele said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de