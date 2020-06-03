

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose on Wednesday amid hopes for a continuous global economic recovery from Covid-19 after a private survey showed China's services sector returned to growth last month for the first time since January.



Closer home, the U.K. services purchasing managers index rose to 29.0 in May, an improvement from the preliminary 'flash' reading of 27.8 and up from the April's level of 13.4, according to a final reading from IHS Markit.



The benchmark FTSE 100 climbed 82 points, or 1.33 percent, to 6,302 after gaining 0.9 percent on Tuesday.



Miners gained ground, with Anglo American rising 1.7 percent and Glencore climbing 2.6 percent.



Wizz Air Holdings rose over 1 percent after it reported a rise in pretax profit for fiscal 2020.



Tour operator TUI surged 10.6 percent after it agreed a compensation package and a new delivery deal with Boeing for its 737 MAX aircraft.



