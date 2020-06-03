

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported new results from a subgroup analysis of the Phase 3b/4, 52-week SPIRIT-Head-to-Head study of Taltz versus Humira (adalimumab) in biologic-naïve patients with active psoriatic arthritis. The company said Taltz (ixekizumab) demonstrated consistent efficacy and long-term potential in the study.



In the study, ixekizumab showed greater improvement than adalimumab across multiple psoriatic arthritis endpoints when taken as monotherapy, and at least comparable efficacy when used in combination with methotrexate or other csDMARDs. The observed safety profile for Taltz in the SPIRIT-H2H study was consistent with that reported for ixekizumab in patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.



Separately, Eli Lilly said it will present new data for Olumiant (baricitinib) in Rheumatoid Arthritis and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus at the virtual European Congress of Rheumatology. The study found that among patients with an inadequate response to MTX, 52% of patients initially treated with Olumiant (+MTX) were in a state of SDAI LDA at week 24 and this rate was maintained through week 148.



