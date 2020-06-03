

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone producer prices continued to fall in April due to weak energy prices, data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Producer prices logged an annual fall of 4.5 percent, faster than the 2.8 percent decrease seen in March. Economists had forecast a decrease of 4 percent.



Excluding energy, producer prices dropped 0.3 percent after rising 0.2 percent a month ago. Energy prices were down 16.5 percent in April.



Month-on-month, producer prices slid 2 percent in April, following a 1.5 percent decrease in March. This was the third straight decrease in prices. Prices were expected to drop 1.8 percent.



In the EU27, industrial producer prices dropped 1.9 percent on month in April and 4.3 percent from a year ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

