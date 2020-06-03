

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO):



-Earnings: -$257.16 million in Q1 vs. $40.75 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.54 in Q1 vs. $0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$140.20 million or -$0.84 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.29 per share -Revenue: $551.69 million in Q1 vs. $886.29 million in the same period last year.



