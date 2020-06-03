

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - At 10:00 am ET Wednesday, the Bank of Canada announces decision on interest rates. Economists forecast the benchmark rate to remain at 0.25 percent.



The loonie traded mixed against its major rivals before the decision. While it fell versus the euro, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The loonie was worth 80.26 versus the yen, 1.5181 versus the euro, 1.3542 versus the greenback and 0.9344 versus the aussie at 9:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de