

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a brief lull, the daily coronavirus-related deaths and infections in the United States returned to above 1000 and above 20000 marks respectively.



It comes a day after the country recorded its lowest daily coronavirus death toll in two months.



With 1039 new deaths reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country rose to 106,181 as of John Hopkins University's 9:00 a.m. ET update Wednesday. This is more than double the number of deaths reported on Tuesday.



With 20073 additional cases reporting in the last 24 hours, the total number of infections in the country rose to 1,831,821. This is 4000 more than the number of new COVID patients reported in the previous day.



Infections in the United States makes up nearly one third of the global cases, and deaths constitute more than one-fourth of people died of the pandemic worldwide.



The worldwide Covid-19 death toll is now above 379,000, and confirmed cases are close to 6.4 million.



In the worst-hit state of New York, the death toll almost topped 30000, and infection cases crossed 373,000.



New Jersey (11771 deaths, 161545 infections), (Michigan (5553 deaths, 57731 infections), Massachusetts (7085 deaths, 101163 infections), Louisiana (2835 deaths, 40746 infections), Illinois (5525 deaths, 122848 infections), Pennsylvania (5667 deaths, 77225 infections), California (4305 deaths, 117215 infections), Connecticut (3972 deaths, 42979 infections), Texas (1716 deaths, 67310 infections), Georgia (2102 deaths, 48207 infections), Virginia (1407 deaths, 46239 infections), Maryland (2597 deaths, 54175 infections), Florida (2530 deaths, 57447 infections), Indiana (2197 deaths, 35237 infections), Ohio (2259 deaths, 36350 infections), Colorado (1474 deaths, 26774 infections), Minnesota (1082 deaths, 25508 infections), and Washington (1129 deaths, 22157 infections) are the other worst-affected states.



While coronavirus cases fell in the Northeast, infections are reportedly flaring up in rural parts of Southern states like Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. Hospitalizations are on the rise in the Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Minnesota.



