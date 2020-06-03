

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving sharply higher earlier in the session, stocks continue to see considerable strength in mid-day trading on Wednesday. The advance on the day extends the upward trend seen over the past several sessions.



Currently, the Dow and the S&P 500 remain firmly positive, although the Nasdaq has given back some ground after moving within striking distance of its record highs.



While the Nasdaq remains up 32.84 points or 0.3 percent at 9,641.22, the Dow is up 391.63 points or 1.5 percent at 26,134.28 and the S&P 500 is up 32.11 points or 1 percent at 3,112.93.



The rally on Wall Street comes as traders continue to express optimism about an economy recovery as businesses reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown.



Adding to the economic optimism, payroll processor ADP released a report showing the pace of private sector job losses slowed by much more than anticipated in the month of May.



ADP said private sector employment slumped by 2.76 million jobs in May after plummeting by a revised 19.557 million jobs in April.



Economists had expected employment to plunge by about 9.0 million jobs compared to 20.236 million job nosedive originally reported for the previous month.



'While the labor market is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic, job loss likely peaked in April, as many states have begun a phased reopening of businesses,' said Ahu Yildirmaz, co-head of the ADP Research Institute.



Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics, which compiles the report with ADP, declared the 'Covid-19 recession is over' following the release of the data.



A separate report from the Institute for Supply Management also showed the pace of contraction in the service sector slowed by even more than economists had been expecting.



The ISM said its non-manufacturing index rebounded to 45.4 in May after plunging to an eleven-year low of 41.8 in April.



A reading below 50 still indicates a contraction in service sector activity, but the index came in above economist estimates for a reading of 44.0.



The U.S. data comes after survey results from IHS Markit showed China's service sector expanded for the first time in four months in May amid an easing of measures implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Sector News



Banking stocks continue to turn in some of the market's best performances amid the optimism about an economic recovery, with the KBW Bank Index spiking by 5.5 percent. The index has reached its best intraday level in nearly three months.



Economic optimism has also contributed to a rally by steel stocks, driving the NYSE Arca Steel Index up by 4.1 percent to nearly three-month intraday high.



Substantial strength has also emerged among transportation stocks, as reflected by the 3.4 percent jump by the Dow Jones Transportation Average.



Boeing (BA) is posting a standout gain after two 737 Max customers deferred deliveries rather than canceling their orders for the aerospace's giant troubled plane.



Brokerage, commercial real estate, and housing stocks are also seeing significant strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



Gold stocks are among the few groups bucking the uptrend, with the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index plunging by 3.4 a barrel as the price of gold for August delivery tumbles $30 to $1,704 an ounce.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index surged up by 1.3 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped by 1.4 percent.



The major European markets also showed strong moves to the upside on the day. While the German DAX Index spiked by 3.9 percent, the French CAC 40 Index soared by 3.4percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index shot up by 2.6 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see notable weakness. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 7.1 basis points at 0.751 percent.



